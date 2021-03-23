'This thief stole from us': Tay Ping Hui unleashes fury on Indian composer who copied Count On Me, Singapore

By now, you must have heard of the recent fiasco over our 1986 National Day song Count On Me, Singapore — practically the childhood anthem of many of us late-Gen X.

While the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) took the high road and accepted Joey Mendoza's apology with grace, some of us Singaporeans are seething within, Tay Ping Hui included.

The local actor-director uploaded a strongly worded Instagram post late last night chastising the Indian composer.

"To plagiarise someone else's intellectual/artistic work is akin to stealing from them and claiming ownership. In this case, not only did this thief steal from us, but he also turned around and accused us of stealing from him," the 50-year-old said.

Uh-huh!

Ping Hui is also unhappy at how Mendoza "merely apologised for inconvenience caused" when his lies were exposed, and "waved away a criminal act and pretended like it was nothing".

He added: "Some individuals have called for calm, I say no, because I am pissed, because this charlatan has stepped on our national song."

You said it, bro!

Ping Hui then ended his post telling Mendoza: "Shame on you."

ALSO READ: Indian composer withdraws claim over Count On Me, Singapore after MCCY probe

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com