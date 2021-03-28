Thieves steal over $1.35 million worth of valuables from Beyonce

Thieves have stolen over $1 million (S$1.35 million) worth of valuables from Beyonce.

Los Angeles storage units containing items belonging to the 39-year-old singer were targeted twice this month and thieves stole a number of handbags and dresses belonging to Beyonce.

TMZ reports that the units were being rented by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment and all of the items from the first robbery belonged to Beyonce.

The second robbery targeted "handbags, kids toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce's stylists".

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the burglaries but there have been no arrests yet.

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently became the most decorated female artist in Grammy Awards history following this year's awards ceremony earlier this month.

The 39-year-old star received four awards - Best R&B Performance for Black Parade, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Savage with Megan Thee Stallion, and Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl — during the main event and the pre-telecast ceremony, which took her total to 28 over the years, surpassing the record previously held by Alison Krauss, with 27 wins.

Accepting Best R&B Performance and breaking the record, she said: "I'm so excited. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black queens and kings.

"I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night."