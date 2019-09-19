Thirstdays episode 10: Where we get fast and furious

The Formula 1 (F1) weekend is here again and Thirstdays is heading to the races!

Figuratively.

This week, our hosts are welcoming the Singapore Grand Prix with a slew of bad car puns that's bound to make you 'facepalm'. Listen to Bryan talk about his time at the races, although he was lucky enough that he never needed to pay for it; then watch as Le En thirsts after the drivers who have caught her eye.

Including a certain one who has been called the 'Hulk'. Ooh lah lah!

Keeping in line with the theme of speed, we have them take on a series of speed challenges in the hopes that they'll fumble badly.

Because that's what makes it fun, eh?

And trust us, the results are anything but a drag.

Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.

