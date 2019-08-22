Thirstdays episode 8: Where we trade ghost stories

It scares the hell out of most people but yet we enjoy listening to ghost stories.

No, it's not because we're masochistic but you can't deny that there's something about the mystery of the supernatural that appeals to us.

In light of the Hungry Ghost Festival month, our hosts are recounting their own spooky encounters with the paranormal and while their stories won't be made into a cheap B-grade horror flick, it still sends a shiver down one's spine.

And since they're already frightened, we decided to push them over the edge by making them watch jump scare clips.

Why?

Because we know you'll enjoy it and we aim to please.

Now, we're being masochistic.

Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.

