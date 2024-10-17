Thomas Ong back on screen after 5-year absence, underwent laser treatments to prepare for role

Thomas Ong will soon be making a return to our TV screens after five long years.

Viewers can catch the actor in the upcoming Mediacorp series I Believe I Can Fly, slated for broadcast next year.

And just like the best of us, the 55-year-old felt a bit insecure over his looks, especially after not paying any attention to his appearance for the past few years.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News in a recent interview, he shared how this had been one of the factors holding him back from returning to acting.

He told the Chinese evening daily that after eventually deciding to take on the project, he spent two months preparing for the role. His regime included exercising, taking Chinese herbal medicine and undergoing laser facial treatments.

Thomas also shared another reason which made him hesitant to take on any TV roles.

"I didn't really want to act before as the characters I'd play were much younger than my actual self," said Thomas, expressing that it was "tough" having to 'de-age' himself mentally and energetically.

He stated that this was why he did not express much interest when the producer of I Believe I Can Fly first approached him.

Thomas was soon convinced, however, after the producer revealed that the "fun part" about the role was that he would be playing someone who's around his actual age, with relatable life experiences.

Thomas added that co-star Chen Hanwei also had a part to play in getting him on board, joking that he was "tricked" by the latter into signing on the dotted line.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_Myv7BvkwH/[/embed]

"Hanwei asked me not to worry too much and that he would look out for me. Just like that, they both tricked me into returning to acting."

While Thomas had also been concerned about needing time to adjust to the rigours of acting once again, he needn't have worried. In fact, he was surprised by just how quickly he was able to dive into the role.

"Perhaps because the story and role are more aligned to my age group, it's more comfortable and I was able to immerse myself in the character within two to three days," said Thomas.

Among the five main characters in the series, he added his story is the most tragic as it involves an illness and going through the different stages of grief.

Besides Hanwei, 54, and himself, the other three characters are played by actors who are all in their 50s — Yao Wenlong, 53, Brandon Wong, 52, and Cavin Soh, 53.

"There are also a lot of crying scenes and I'm someone who seldom sheds tears," said Thomas. He added, however, that because he could resonate with the character's situation, he could more easily bring out the required emotions.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-uSD3DS_HJ/[/embed]

What made him almost regret taking on the role, however, was the gruelling 10 days spent filming in Hatyai, Thailand — an experience which was exacerbated by the extreme heat.

"I'd ask myself, 'Why did I take on this role? Why did I have to come here? Why did I take on such a story?'" said Thomas in exasperation.

"But every day when everyone gathered for dinner, and I saw the edited footage from the shoot, I felt it was all worth it."

[[nid:582740]]

candicecai@asiaone.com