Thomas Ong gets access to F1 VIP area but goes there only for the food

While the race was getting heated on the streets of Singapore, Thomas Ong was having a little race of his own — to the dining table.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News yesterday (Oct 2), the 53-year-old actor revealed that he went to the Formula One (F1) VIP area not to watch the race, but to eat good food.

"I went just for the delicious food; I didn't really pay any special attention to anything F1 race-related," Thomas unabashedly proclaimed.

"The VIP area has a lot of good food, particularly on the second floor — there's this one that's ridiculously scrumptious!"

Singapore was host to the F1 Grand Prix from last Friday (Sept 30) to Sunday. The race was held at Marina Bay Street Circuit and saw famous F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez, among others.

But that's not to say Thomas doesn't like F1 racing.

When asked if he disliked the races, he replied to the reporter: "I feel like the sound from the race cars seem less loud compared to before.

"I remember watching F1 many years ago — it was very loud."

He added in jest that perhaps the difference in volume might be because he's hard of hearing now.

Something smells charred but it's not rubber

Thomas also revealed in the interview that he has done a lot of research about food and may be making further developments in the food and beverage industry.

Explaining his plans, he said: "It's still in the preparation phase, but this month I have plans to participate in a food festival — it'll mainly be barbecue."

Adding that he's travelled to many different places and tried a plethora of food items, Thomas also told reporters that he has been thinking about exploring his creativity and combining different types of foods.

Last month, Thomas set up a stall at the Singapore Food Festival 2022 where he ran a wanton noodle shop together with MasterChef alumnus Aaron Wong.

Despite the steep selling price of $12 per bowl, the duo managed to sell about 300 bowls a day on weekdays, Thomas told Shin Min Daily News in an interview.

He considers himself a "foodie" who particularly enjoys fried, marinated and barbecued food.

Laughing, he told reporters: "Let's talk about light food after I've fallen ill."

And with his current focus on food, he's shelved acting for the time being.

He also speculated that his long absence from the screens has made it more difficult to garner energy and act again.

"Maybe it's because I don't have too much enthusiasm towards acting, so acting tires me out very easily," Thomas explained.

ALSO READ: Singapore-born food critic Chua Lam slammed for saying that Japanese omakase 'treats diners like idiots'

khooyihang@asiaone.com