Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Thomas Ong is leaving showbiz for good.

It was reported on 8world yesterday (Jan 9) that his role in the upcoming Channel 8 series Super Dad will be his last.

However, this isn't the first time the 50-year-old actor has expressed his intention to step away from the spotlight. When he was previously filming another Channel 8 drama titled 29th February, he also announced that it would be his swan song.

That was two years ago; and hey, he's resurfaced for an acting gig on Super Dad, which is slated to air later in June.

Thomas explained: "Back then, I just wanted to take a break after filming ended and I really never thought of acting again. In the past few years, though, fans have left comments on social media expressing their desire to see me act.

"Coincidentally, I like the story of Super Dad so I accepted the job. But I'm getting old and tired so I really won't be acting anymore. Super Dad is my swan song."

He added that he wouldn't even consider guest appearances or supporting roles.

But that doesn't mean that he will be bumming around because he intends to start his own business selling healing crystals.

He said: "Ever since I got interested in crystals, I've been to various places like China and Thailand to buy them and I've spent a lot of money. I've also approached some business-savvy friends to see how we can set up an online business. They'll be in charge of sales while I'll design the crystal accessories."

In a previous interview with Shin Min Daily News in August last year, Thomas also echoed similar sentiments about leaving the industry but declined to reveal what his next steps were.

He told the Chinese daily at that time that he would reveal his plans when the "time is right".

