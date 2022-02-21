Thor: Love and Thunder action figures reveal Jane Foster's new look

With the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder still months away from its release, Marvel isn’t letting up on their tight-lipped silence about the details of the movie. Official photos of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster remain under wraps, but new action figures from Bandai’s SH Figuarts line have offered fans a glimpse of what to expect.

#ThorLoveandThunder figures of Thor and Jane have been revealed by S.H.Figuarts!



(via https://t.co/MWBzdFIrw6) pic.twitter.com/cUhebX4rFL — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 17, 2022

Unveiled in all her glory, the new goddess of thunder strikes a fairly close resemblance to her counterpart in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s comic, where she takes on the title of Mighty Thor.

The 5.7-inch-tall figure will rock long, blond hair, with a helmet masking her face and identity. Interestingly, the armour design here also seems to align with the one captured on a crew member’s t-shirt back in June last year.

The superhero’s trusty hammer, meanwhile, appears to be a deviation from the comics. Of the two Mjolnir accessories, one shows signs of being reforged following the events of Thor: Ragnarok, while the other features some strange energy bursting out of the end. That’s presumably a plot point in the film, and could possibly suggest Jane’s ability to control the broken shards after separating them from the weapon. Who knows?

Her other accessories include swappable hands, a fabric cape, a lighting effect attachment, and unmasked head of Jane.

As for the Chris Hemsworth figure, his new look seems to be a mix between the costumes from Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Endgame, sporting his iconic braided hair, and more vibrant colours. It will come with Stormbreaker, an attachable lightning effect, extra hands, a fabric cape, and a second head with glowing eyes.

The action toys are priced at 7700 yen a pop, and are slated for release in June 2022, shortly before the movie’s July 8 release date.

Thor: Thunder and Love is directed by Taika Waititi, and will feature several familiar names — both old and new — including Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Russell Crowe in an undisclosed role, Karen Gillian as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Christian Bale as the main villain.

READ ALSO: Tessa Thompson suggests romance in Thor: Love and Thunder different from past Marvel movies

This article was first published in Geek Culture.