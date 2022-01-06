Thor: Love and Thunder’s Tessa Thompson shows off Valkyrie’s updated look in leaked selfie

Thor: Love and Thunder is still months away from release, but new information is already trickling out. A new image circulating on Twitter reveals Tessa Thompson, reprising her role as Valkyrie, in her new costume.

The character was first introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, where she became the leader of the Asgardians on Earth after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on his intergalactic adventure.

This new costume is darker, and looks more utilitarian than the white and gold costume she donned during the battles in Avengers: Endgame.

At the same time, we get a possible peek at the costumes for Jane Foster and Thor as well –

📸 Fotos em HD da Jane Foster e Thor com seus trajes em 'Thor: Love And Thunder' ! pic.twitter.com/yuAUsnOJ51 — Multiverso Marvel Brasil (@multiversomofc) January 5, 2022

From what we can tell, Mjolnir seems to have been reassembled looking at the cracks on the hammer. Despite his attachment to his first love, Thor would be sticking to Stormbreaker for his next foray.

One thing’s for sure, a leak like this is only going to whet fans’ appetite for Thor: Love and Thunder until it premieres on May 6, 2022.