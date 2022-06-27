Thor: Love and Thunder will deliver full unpixellated Chris Hemsworth butt experience

With the next big Marvel Cinematic Universe release coming up in just a few weeks, we are definitely excited about Thor: Love and Thunder in July.

Whether you are in it for Jane Foster's Mighty Thor or the arrival of Gorr the God Butcher, it is shaping up to be an adventure filled with fun and drama.

Another thing that is definitely in shape is Chris Hemsworth, and as director Taika Waititi shares, we are getting the full butt experience teased in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "In the movie, it's not pixelated, though. You get the full Hems' Worth. The full worthiness!…With Chris, he's worked so hard on that," Waititi continues.

"It's so many squats! It'd be depriving humanity if I didn't show that."

Cue screams of joy and excitement all around the world and the MCU.

Of course, we are not just getting a butt-load of worthiness in the upcoming movie, with the two Thors facing a foe unlike any they have battled before.

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher has a vendetta against all deities, and even with King Valkyrie and the Guardians of the Galaxy on their side, a titanic battle is to be expected.

In the latest trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder, we might not have gotten more butt, but it houses yet another homage to a pop culture moment that will have you splitting at your sides. Take a look:

Thor: Love and Thunder will strike cinemas on July 8, 2022, with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale starring.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.