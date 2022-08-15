Throwback to 1988: Zheng Wanling bumps into On The Fringe co-star Yang Libing

What a throwback! Local actress Zheng Wanling posted on Instagram yesterday (Aug 14) asking her followers to guess who she ran into while on a grocery run.

Despite the other person in the photo wearing a mask, fans easily recognised her to be former actress Yang Libing, Wanling’s co-star from the iconic 1988 Channel 8 drama series On The Fringe.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Wanling added in her caption that Libing still looked 21.

Libing, who is actually 57 this year, entered showbiz in 1984 together with her late older sister Lina, who died in 2010 from cervical cancer.

Libing won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 1999 Star Awards for her role in Wok of Life. Her last role was a guest appearance in 2009’s Perfect Cut 2, and she has kept a low profile since leaving the entertainment industry that year.

From left: Chen Bifeng, Zheng Wanling, Yang Libing in On The Fringe

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Wanling, 56, also stepped away from showbiz for two decades after moving to Panama and later South Africa with her diplomat husband in the 1990s.

She returned to Singapore in 2018 and has since worked on some shows including this year’s Chinese New Year drama Home Again, where she played the mother to Desmond Tan, Ya Hui and Edwin Goh.

From left: Chen Bifeng, Weng Jiahong, Yang Libing, Li Nanxing, Zheng Wanling, Duan Weiming in On The Fringe.

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

You can watch On The Fringe to relive nostalgic memories or catch Wanling in Home Again on meWATCH.

ALSO READ: Zheng Wanling willing to lose 25kg for good acting role

drimac@asiaone.com