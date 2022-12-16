Tia Lee launches #EmpowerHer campaign, teams up with Singapore-based charity Daughters of Tomorrow

Global C-pop singer Tia Lee launched her latest song and music video Goodbye Princess on Dec 9 as well as the #EmpowerHer campaign aimed at benefitting women in Singapore.

The upbeat dance track is the first Chinese pop hit that Grammy Award-winning producer Swizz Beatz — who has worked with Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyonce and more — has produced.

In just the first 24 hours after its launch, the music video went viral and received 4.7 million views on YouTube and 10.3 million on Weibo. It now has close to 31 million views on YouTube.

Tia, 37, also paired up with Actual Objects, a studio in Los Angeles that designs aesthetics for brands and artists such as Nike, The North Face and Travis Scott.

This milestone joins the long trail of accolades Tia has achieved, which includes breaking records with over 100 million views of her pre-release campaign of her single.

The music video for Goodbye Princess is inspired by Tia's personal journey in the showbiz industry. An animated Tia can be seen moving through a hyper-pop fantasy world, eventually managing to escape her constraints.

Likewise, Goodbye Princess aims to celebrate female independence and Tia's metamorphosis into the woman she is today.

Pairing up with Singapore-based charity Daughters of Tomorrow

To that end, Tia will be donating to a number of female-centric charities around the world.

For every view of the music video on YouTube, one charity will receive a donation.

One of the first charities that Tia is supporting is Singapore-based Daughters of Tomorrow (DOT).

Tia's passion and the Goodbye Princess campaign is aligned with DOT's mission to "facilitate livelihood opportunities for underprivileged women and support them in achieving financial independence and enable social mobility for their families".

Fannie Lim, executive director of DOT, said: "This resonates with DOT's mission of empowering women through economic means, enabling them to uplift their families.

"We recognise that every person has their own journeys - milestones to check, circumstances to overcome, aspirations that they wish to live for. Recognising that everyone has dreams of their own and our role is to cheer each one towards creating a better tomorrow for themselves."

Roots in the fashion and modelling industry

Before her musical career took off, Tia was a model, which explains her impeccable sense of style and extensive connections in the fashion world.

When she isn't dominating the Chinese pop industry or working to support the empowerment of women, she can be seen inspiring others through her style.

She was recently on the digital cover of Vogue Hong Kong's November issue, one of the most respected publications in the fashion industry.

And we can expect more music, content and collaborations very soon.

Tia said working on the Goodbye Princess campaign has encouraged her, more than ever, "to experiment".

This month Tia spoke to UK fashion and music magazine Rollacoaster where she teased that she was currently working on her "next surprise" in Seoul, South Korea.

