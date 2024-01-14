Ticketing details for Cha Eun-woo’s first solo fan concert in Singapore released

If you didn't get enough of South Korean actor-singer Cha Eun-woo in September last year when he popped by Singapore, here's another opportunity: he will be performing solo in Singapore for the first time soon.

The 26-year-old idol will bring his Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] fan concert to The Star Theatre on April 13.

Tickets are priced at $268 (VVIP), $208 (VIP), $128 (Cat 1), excluding booking fees.

All ticket-holders will receive a photocard.

VVIP ticket-holders will be entitled to the hi-bye session and soundcheck event and 100 of them will win a signed poster, 30 stand to win a personalised photo card, and five lucky ones exclusive signed merchandise.

Meanwhile, all VIP ticket-holders will get to experience the soundcheck event, 35 of them will win a signed poster, and three will win signed merchandise.

For Cat 1 ticket-holders, 15 will each win a signed poster, and two will win signed merchandise.

General sales will commence on Jan 31 at 10am on Sistic website. However, if you are eager to get your hands on the tickets, there are presales.

Members of 2024 Cha Eun-woo (Astro) Official Fanclub will be the first at the presale on Jan 29 from 10am to 11.59pm.

Viu Premium subscribers and Trust cardholders can participate in another presale on Jan 30 from 10am to 11.59pm.

Eun-woo started his showbiz career in the South Korean boy band Astro, showcasing his dancing skills in upbeat pop songs like Candy Sugar Pop, before venturing into acting.

His fame skyrocketed with his heart-fluttering leading roles in successful K-dramas including My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty.

His most recent drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog, concluded its broadcast on Jan 10.

While waiting for the fan concert, you can get your Eun-woo fix on Viu, where you can catch the above three K-dramas.

