Ticketing opens for G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch, which will be held at Jewel Changi Airport

K-pop star G-Dragon's Media Exhibition: Übermensch is set to make its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore with ticketing now open.

Übermensch made its debut in Seoul in March, followed by exhibitions in Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong, Osaka and Macau.

The media art showcase, to be held from Oct 1 to 13, spans over 3,000 sq m of media installations, hologram photo opportunities and Singapore-exclusive merchandise.

Located at the Changi Experience Studio at Level 4 as well as South Gateway Garden and South Lookout at Level 2, there are five interactive zones: The Media Tech zone, the Artist Zone where you can recreate iconic scenes from music videos, the exhibition-exclusive official Merchandising zone, the Daisy Garden, and a Photo Reward zone where you can film a hologram video with G-Dragon.

With the use of VR technology and 5G real-time holographic devices, visitors can also enjoy performances of G-Dragon's new songs Take Me and Ibelongiiu.

General admission tickets, priced at $30, and Singapore-exclusive packages are now available exclusively via Klook Singapore.

Do note that admission is based on designated time slots, with each session limited to 60 minutes each, and each person may only purchase up to two non-transferrable tickets. A booking fee of $3 will also be charged.

The Singapore-exclusive merchandise packages, priced at $388, $288 and $188, each comes with an exclusive limited-edition reward photocard. The $388 package also includes an additional special reward hologram video.

G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch follows the release of the singer's third concept album of the same name and also coincides with his headliner performance on Oct 3 at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, marking his return to Singapore after seven years.

