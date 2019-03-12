Tiffany Haddish wants to host the Oscars

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Tiffany Haddish would love to host the Oscars.

The 'Girls Trip' star has put her name in the hat for presenting the next Academy Awards in February 2020 but admits it would be incredibly "stressful".

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "I would have it hot. It would be so much fun.

We would have twerk contests and everything. Yeah, I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon.

You know, it would be crazy ... If you did it with me, I would do it. Like, I don't want all that pressure on me. Because I would lose my hair and then I would have to really wear wigs all the time.

It's too much stress, you know? I mean, unless they paid me, like, a lot of money. Then I would be like, 'It's worth it!'"

And if Tiffany was to get the gig, it would add to her dream to "create an empire".

She said: "I want to create this empire. You know, where people that work with me and for me are able to put their kids through college, feed their families, have generational wealth.

I just I feel like I can do that. And I see that and like if Lucille Ball can own a studio, why can't Tiffany Haddish own a studio. You know?"

And Tiffany claims she thought she "wasn't good enough" when her career started, and says that by shifting her viewpoint, she "started to visualise and see" what she wanted for her future, and was eventually able to get it.

She added: "I didn't start popping in the eyes of Hollywood until 2017. [I kept thinking] Maybe I wasn't good enough, thinking maybe, you know, oh, I'm a girl, I shouldn't do this."

More about
celebrities actress oscars Academy Awards

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia&#039;s presidential palace hurts two
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled today
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
&#039;Wake up, run&#039;: Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
Is your boyfriend &#039;too close&#039; to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Is your boyfriend 'too close' to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES