'Tiger mum' Chen Xiuhuan attends youngest daughter's white coat ceremony in Sydney, recalls holding cane to supervise homework

Singaporean actress Chen Xiuhuan recently flew to Sydney to attend her youngest daughter Shavinne's white coat ceremony in her university and talked about how she used to be a "tiger mum".

Shavinne, 22, is studying veterinary science.

"I, the 'tiger mum', was not a joke - holding a cane to supervise them while they did their homework, monitoring grades, and keeping track of their schedules… I was really strict!" said Xiuhuan in an Instagram post on Feb 21.

"But right now, seeing her (Shavinne) in her white robe, I almost couldn't hold back my tears. The feelings of pride and relief welled up in me."

The 60-year-old said seeing her at that moment brought back memories of her running home with her school bag that was bigger than her small figure.

"Although this is just a new beginning, for a mother, it's the completion of a stage, and the beginning of a dream… My heart is full," she said, adding that the burden on her shoulders "seem to have lightened".

She also left a message for Shavinne, warning her path "won't be easy".

"But your mum believes your enthusiasm, perseverance, and kindness will take you even further. Study hard, work hard and keep going! We'll always be behind you."

Xiuhuan's husband, her mother as well as her eldest daughter Shanisse, 28, were also present, with 25-year-old Shalynn surprising the family with her appearance later on.

"At that moment, it wasn't the white coats that shone brightest, but our family reunion. Really, every mother will understand this," Xiuhuan said.

"This kind of fulfilment is a happiness beyond words. The fourth day of the Lunar New Year, my heart is full of gratitude… Wishing everyone a happy new year! May your families be reunited!"

Xiuhuan married businessman Fred Tsai in 1997.

Shanisse graduated from National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and is a doctor, while Shalynn is studying dentistry in Australia.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVAQyeUE2l4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

[[nid:730335]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com