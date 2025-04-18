TikTok creator sues Roblox over Charli XCX Apple dance

The TikTok creator who came up with the viral dance trend for Charli XCX's hit Apple is suing Roblox.

Kelley Heyer choreographed the routine to the buzzy single from the pop star's mega-hit Brat album last year.

The trend took the world by storm, with famous faces including Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Kylie Jenner, and Charli's fiance George Daniel all giving it a go.

Heyer is now taking legal action against the online gaming platform for launching an official Charli XCX update for its mini-game Dress To Impress.

According to a report by Polygon, Heyer had meetings with Roblox to license the dance. However, they allegedly went ahead without reaching an agreement.

The claimant's attorney, Miki Anzai, said in court documents: "Roblox moved forward using Kelley's IP without a signed agreement.

"Kelley is an independent creator who should be compensated fairly for her work and we saw no other option than to file suit to prove that. We remain willing and open to settle and hope to come to a peaceful agreement."

Roblox issued a response to the lawsuit and insisted it "looks forward to responding in court".

A statement read: "As a platform powered by a community of creators, Roblox takes the protection of intellectual property very seriously and is committed to protecting intellectual property rights of independent developers and creators to brands and artists both on and off the platform. Roblox is confident in its position and the propriety of its dealings in this matter and looks forward to responding in court."

Heyer has since licensed the dance to Fortnite and Netflix.