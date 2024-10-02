TikTok video of Drew Barrymore eating popiah off her tray at Maxwell Food Centre draws netizens' attention

Is that a popiah that Hollywood star Drew Barrymore is chomping on in her latest TikTok video?

That would be correct.

Yesterday (Oct 1), the 49-year-old actress uploaded a video to the platform showing her having a decidedly non-American meal while chatting to a companion off-camera.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@drewbarrymore/video/7420497560315448619?_t=8qCNl2rzvmc&_r=1[/embed]

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and seemingly without a stitch of makeup on her face as she ate, she captioned the video "Eat and yap", and also wrote within the clip, "This and yap".

Netizens' attention were immediately drawn not only to the food that Drew was happily indulging in, but also the oddly familiar background.

"When I saw the vegetables, my first thought was it is either Malaysia or Singapore. Then I saw the signage behind and immediately knew it's Singapore," wrote one user, with many speculating that they were eating at Maxwell Food Centre.

Others were simply elated that the Charlie's Angels actress was on our sunny island.

We, like several others, however, couldn't help but notice that Drew had one slice of popiah placed casually right on the tray, sans plate.

It's not a practice we'd typically recommend, but you do you, Drew. Besides the popiah and stir-fried vegetables, we also spied a half-eaten plate of chicken rice on the bright yellow tray.

Although many netizens had assumed Drew is currently in Singapore, it appears she might have long left our shores.

[[nid:703859]]

In an article which recently appeared on Travel Weekly Australia, Pei Shyuan Yeo, the founder of Singapore-based company Everyday Tour Company, shared that she'd taken Drew on a food tour when she and her family were in Singapore back in August.

Yeo also said in the article: "Some of her favourite activities include shopping for vintage and bohemian chic at Haji Lane and having her first henna tattoo in Little India."

A we-fie taken by Yeo showed Drew decked out in the same outfit as per her TikTok video, right down to the red sunnies perched atop her head.

The background of the photo, too, showed what looked to be Maxwell Food Centre. So it might be safe to assume that the video Drew posted was taken then.

Nonetheless, netizens were chuffed that she appeared to be enjoying our local hawker dishes.

[[nid:684116]]

candicecai@asiaone.com