Tilda Swinton got manicure done by Singapore nail technician while in town

Growing from a young teen practising doing nails on anyone who would let her, local nail technician Fiona has now marked a new milestone in her career: Giving a manicure to the iconic Tilda Swinton.

The British actress was recently in town for the Chanel Cruise 2025/26 Show as an ambassador for the luxury fashion label. The 65-year-old donned a regal look, all the way from a gold Chanel pyjamas look to a set of clean, glossy nails.

Fiona wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (Nov 5) that it was one of the "most surreal and meaningful days" on the job.

The 22-year-old recounted her time with Tilda: "I had the incredible honour of doing her nails for the Chanel Cruise Show. She's an icon, and such a gracious, inspiring woman. She was so kind and warm and even allowed me to take a photo with her - a moment I'll always cherish!

"I did an overlay for her and when she commented on how impressed she was by the work, I only wish I had captured her reaction on video! Hearing her speak so highly of my work in that moment was something I will never forget. I may have peaked in life, truly. I'm still processing that I did her nails. What - me?!"

Taking a quick look at Fiona's nail page FNF Nail Artistry on Instagram, she previously worked on an assortment of eye-catching nails for the July issue of Elle Beauty magazine.

At the Chanel Cruise event, local celebrities also took the chance to snap pictures with Tilda, including actresses Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and Tasha Low, as well as singers Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin.

Other brand ambassadors present at the show were Chinese supermodel Liu Wen and Thai-British actress Rebecca Armstrong. British singer-songwriter Raye was also in attendance.

