Tilda Swinton reveals she identifies as queer

The 60-year-old actress has opened up about her sexuality and explained how she was able to find comfort through her career through her "queer circus".

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, she said: "'I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility.

"I always felt I was queer - I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it's my world.

"Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg."

The Doctor Strange star - who has been with painter Sandro Kopp since 2004, and has twins Honor and Xavier, 23, with 81-year-old artist John Byrne - also discussed her acting career, and admitted she never imagined a life in the spotlight.

She added: "I've never had any ambition as an artist. That may sound crazy and transgressive, but it's a fact.

"If you'd asked me when I was 10 or 20, I would have said my only ambitions were to live in a family, to have friends that made me laugh and laughed at my jokes, and to live in the Highlands of Scotland, by the sea with a lot of dogs and a kitchen garden.

"Seriously. And I have been really blessed to be able to achieve them. Everything else is a bonus. Everything else is just icing and candles and flowers alongside."

Meanwhile, Tilda previously insisted she isn't "remotely insulted" when she is mistaken for a man because she is comfortable with herself.

She explained: "Oh, I think they're very tired, those people, they see somebody nearly six feet tall coming toward them with short hair, and they just say, 'Male assist'.

"So I'm not even remotely insulted. I have never been particularly hung up on what I look like. I was this height when I was 13, and you know, there's only so much I can do with myself ... Ageing is not something to be feared.

"I'm interested in wrinkles appearing - I think it's kind of fascinating. I wouldn't want to be 23 again. And I wouldn't want to be 53 again! I live with the reality that my life just gets better."