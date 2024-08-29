Tim Burton rediscovers love for film-making with Beetlejuice sequel

Tim Burton has become "a little bit disillusioned with the movie industry" over recent years.

The 66-year-old director has admitted that he's felt "lost" at times — but he's rediscovered his love for film-making with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice.

Tim — whose new film has premiered at the Venice Film Festival — explained: "Over the past few years, I got a little bit disillusioned with the movie industry, [I sort] of lost myself.

"For me, I realised the only way to be a success is that I have to love doing it. For this one, I just enjoyed and loved making it."

Tim observed that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice "has an energy and a personal nature to it".

He said: "We did everything quickly; the things that usually take months we did quickly.

"We'd go buy a doll from a toy store and rip it up and put rods on it and do some stuff. That was the spirit, and it doesn't always happen in films. It has an energy and a personal nature to it that everybody contributed to."

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega recently revealed that she had no hesitations about joining the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The 21-year-old actress also relished the experience of reuniting with Tim, who directed her on Wednesday.

Jenna — who plays Wednesday Addams on the hit Netflix series — told Extra: "[Tim] threw me off. It was in Malibu… we were talking about Wednesday, gives me the Beetlejuice script.

"I went, 'Oh, okay, right-right, cool. Thank you very much.' Left. Got in my car, pulled over ten minutes into the drive on the side of Pacific Coast Highway… I just read the entire thing."

