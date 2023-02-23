Tim Burton reportedly dating Monica Belluci

Tim Burton is reportedly dating Monica Bellucci.

The 64-year-old director — who has children Billy, 20, and Nell, 16, with former partner Helena Bonham Carter — is believed to have gotten together with the 58-year-old actress four months ago, around the time they were seen together at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon last October.

During the event, Tim was presented with the Lumiere Lifetime Achievement award by the Italian actress.

He joked at the time: "All my life put together, I have never felt so much love as tonight.

"Welcome to the best funeral I ever had."

The pair were later seen hanging out together at various events at the festival, including the screening of an 1895 silent film by Louis Lumiere.

The news was broken by Paris Match magazine, who wrote the pair "briefly met on the steps of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes in 2006, but it was only sixteen years later, behind the scenes of another festival, that they got closer."

Monica had been single since she split from artist Nicolas Lefebvre in 2019 and was married to Vincent Cassel — the father of her daughters Deva, 18, and Leonie, 12 — from 1997 until 2013.

The Spectre actress previously insisted there is "no rationality" for her when it comes to love and relationships and she's always guided by her emotions in her personal life.

She said: "I am carried by the moment and instinct. No rationality, only emotions. You love or you don't.

"You don't decide sitting around a table: Okay, so I have two kids, 16 years of life as a couple, that would be nice if it lasts, but how am I going to make it work?

"I don't think at all that a couple is something 'you work out', as we say."

