'Time waits for no one...': Khalil Fong's last words revealed during memorial service

The memorial service for the late Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong was reportedly held yesterday (Mar 1).

According to media reports, visitors wore mourning bracelets and received a memorial card with Khalil's last words: "Time waits for no one. As we age, we come to understand more deeply the duality of time — its reality and illusion. Life presents us with countless twists and challenges, yet I believe one of our goals should be to navigate its path with grace and dignity.

"At this particular moment in my life, everything is seems to stand still, I am granted ample time to reflect on the past, contemplate the present, and dream of the future."

Khalil, who was 41 years old, also mentioned his last album The Dreamer (2024) and how it symbolises that "even in the face of illness and life's many trials", he was "still here, filled with of creativity visions and boundless dreams".

He added: "May you, in the days to come, continue to hold onto your dreams, persevere in your efforts, grow, evolve and fully realise your potential at every stage of life."

Khalil's music label had announced his death on the same day, revealing he died peacefully on the morning of Feb 21 after battling illness for five years. They did not mention what the illness was.

"He's headed for his life journey in another field, continuing his mission and dream. The music and graphic novels that he left behind will be our forever spiritual wealth," the post added.

Taiwanese media later reported that Khalil had suffered from pneumothorax 14 years ago and was hospitalised several times. He was said to have required treatment in recent years.

