Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio for first Golden Globe

BEVERLY HILLS, California — Timothee Chalamet triumphed in one of the most competitive categories at the Golden Globes on Sunday (Jan 11), taking the trophy for best male actor in a movie musical or comedy for his role as a professional table tennis player in Marty Supreme.

Timothee defeated Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney and other big names at the red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. "This category is stacked. I look up to all of you," Chalamet said to his fellow nominees.

The actor noted that he had left the Globes in previous years without a win. "I'd be lying if I didn't say those moments made this moment that much sweeter," he said.

Leonardo had been considered a strong contender for his starring role in dark comedy One Battle After Another, the most-nominated film of the night. His co-star, Teyana Taylor, claimed the Globe for female supporting actor in a motion picture.

Good Hang with Amy Poehler won a new Globes honour for podcasts.

"This is an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter, and laughing with people, not at them," Poehler said. "We just have such a good time making it."

Golden, the catchy tune from Netflix phenomenon K-Pop Demon Hunters, was named best original song.

"It's never too late to shine like you were born to," Korean-American singer Ejae said as she accepted the award.

Host Nikki Glaser joked that the Globes were "without a doubt the most important thing that's happening in the world right now."

She took light-hearted jabs at the stars seated inside a Beverly Hills ballroom. Glaser joked about DiCaprio's reputation for dating young women before apologising for the "cheap" remark. "We don't know anything else about you, man," she said.

One Battle, distributed by Warner Bros, is competing in the best movie musical or comedy category against table tennis tale Marty Supreme starring Timothee Chalamet, and black comedy Bugonia, among others.

The best movie drama race features "Jay Kelly," starring George Clooney as an actor grappling with his legacy and Adam Sandler as his devoted manager. Other nominated film dramas include Guillermo del Toro's take on Frankenstein, supernatural horror flick Sinners and Hamnet, a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

The Globes are among the first of the 2026 Hollywood accolades to be handed out before the film industry's top honours, the Academy Awards, in March.

Globes voters do not have a say in the Oscars, but a win at the Globes can help bring attention to potential Academy Awards contenders.

Recipients of the Globes are chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Oscars. The Globes voting body was expanded in recent years and organisers instituted reforms after criticisms for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

[[nid:728021]]