Timothee Chalamet wins golden ticket to play Chocolatier Willy Wonka in upcoming origin musical

Roald Dahl’s classic tale of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has been brought to life by many, though most notably by the eccentric Johnny Depp in the 2005 movie and before that the wacky and iconic Gene Wilder in 1971.

Now, a new star will put on the top hat and don the purple suit. The new star in question? Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet will play the world’s most famous chocolatier in an upcoming Warner Bros. musical titled Wonka. Though plot details have been kept under wraps, the prequel musical film will explore the upbringing of the candy maker and will see the actor sing and dance.

PHOTO: Facebook/WillyWonkaAndTheChocolateFactory

Despite being based on the popular children’s book that sees a poor boy named Charlie Bucket win a golden ticket to tour the world-famous factory, the Wonka movie takes place before the factory opened and will not see the appearance of Charlie and the other golden ticket winners.

Wonka is another movie added to Chalamet’s list of upcoming movies with the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Duneset to release on Oct 1, 2021 in theatres and on HBO Max.