Timothy Busfield edited out of You Deserve Each Other due to child sex abuse charges

Timothy Busfield has been edited out of the movie You Deserve Each Other in the wake of his child sex abuse charges.

The 68-year-old actor was set to play a supporting role in the rom-com led by Meghann Fahy and Penn Badgley but has now been removed from the Amazon MGM Studios flick.

The move came after Timothy was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse from alleged incidents that took place on the set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady from 2022 to 2025, which he directed several episodes of.

The West Wing star faces the prospect of a decade in prison if he is found guilty after turning himself into police in New Mexico on Jan 13, five days after an arrest warrant was issued.

Busfield has maintained his innocence but is yet to enter a formal plea, with a pre-trial detention motion hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Field of Dreams actor's wife Melissa Gilbert has stood by him following the allegations and wrote a letter pleading with the judge in his case to ensure that he is "protected" in jail.

She penned: "I am trying to tow a line between logic and all the feelings swirling through me. I began this letter with logic, but now the feelings have taken over. I can't help it.

"I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart, I am relying on you to protect him for me."

The Little House on the Prairie star explained how she considers he husband to have a strong "moral compass", despite the gravity of the charges against him.

The 61-year-old actress wrote: "The reality is that Tim Busfield is my love, my rock, my partner in business and life. He is my comfort and my council. His joy, humour and quick wit bring sparkle to my life. Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family.

"I can tell you, and anyone, that I know Tim better and more intimately than anything in his life ever has. Conversely, he knows me in the same way.

"Tim has the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known. He has dedicated his spiritual self to always being of service to others. He starts every day with kindness and compassion."

