TMZ: The 'merciless' news outlet slammed for scooping Kobe death

Known for its celebrity scandals and salacious gossip, website TMZ has carved out another niche for itself -- breaking the news of famous deaths first, at any cost.

TMZ was first to report the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others near Los Angeles on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials have lashed out at the website for publishing details of the loss of life before victims' next of kin could be notified.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva called the practice "extremely disrespectful" and "wholly inappropriate."

His deputy Tim Murakami tweeted that he was "saddened that I was gathering facts as a media outlet reported ... Kobe had passed.

"I understand getting the scoop but please allow us time to make personal notifications to their loved ones," he wrote. "It's very cold to hear of the loss via media. Breaks my heart."

TMZ did not respond to AFP's request for comment on its reporting or protocols on the story.

But the website, founded in 2005, has a track record of being quickest to grisly celebrity deaths.

It broke details of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Prince passing before mainstream outlets.

Other famous scoops included Mel Gibson's drunk-driving arrest and anti-Semitic tirade, and Chris Brown's physical assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna.