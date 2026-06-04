Ding Chengxin fractures finger in tussle with 13 others during Hello Saturday game

Fans of Ding Chengxin now have a bone to pick with Hello Saturday.

In the June 2 recording of the popular variety show, the Chinese idol from the boy group TNT suffered a fracture in his finger after playing a game involving 14 people. While the two teams of seven competed in a crammed space on a small mat, the 24-year-old was pushed to the bottom of the pile.

In the tussle, his left ring finger was pinned under intense pressure and suffered a hairline fracture.

Even then, according to the audience, Chengxin - who's one of the regular members of the show - insisted on finishing the segment, only leaving during the penalty round to seek medical treatment. Host He Jiong reportedly mentioned that he was off-stage "in severe pain" and had to apply ice on his injury.

Hello Saturday's official Weibo page confirmed Chengxin's injury in a statement on the same day: "Chengxin has been treated at a hospital and underwent a thorough examination. He will strictly follow the doctor's professional advice going forward and the production team and his agency will provide their full support throughout his recovery."

They added that he would be absent from filming the next day.

On June 3, they wrote another post offering their apologies and well-wishes to him, adding the production team will review their processes for the participants' safety.

Another participant, Chinese actress Li Xiaoran, was said to have bumped her head during the game and had to apply ice on it. However, Hello Saturday said in another post on June 3 that the news was false.

Fans took to social media to voice their sympathies for Chengxin. One wrote: "It's clear that he's injured and it wasn't a minor incident. TF Entertainment (his agency), get in touch with him immediately. No fooling around, no lying - we want to see the hospital report.

"Hello Saturday, you'd better pray it's nothing serious!"

Another pointed out: "He missed a recording - was the injury really that minor? Not even a single apology? Is this how you treat a regular cast member?... Are they trying to brush this off with just a mention of an injured ring finger? Isn't ensuring the artist's safety the production team's responsibility?"

Chengxin took to Weibo on June 3 to share an update assuring that he would be "fine in no time", and he was working hard on his recovery.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com