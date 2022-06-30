'Toad wishing to eat swan meat': Internet troll fatshames Xixi Lim, she claps back

As a celebrity, receiving comments about your appearance is inevitable. But sometimes, it's just uncalled for and hurtful.

Local actress Xixi Lim had such an encounter with an anonymous netizen who repeatedly slid into her DMs to insult her body and weight.

The Ah Girls Go Army (AGGA) actress posted screenshots of the messages on her Instagram on Wednesday (June 29).

In her stories, Xixi captioned: "Hello sister, I'm so sorry I kept missing your DMs and haven't given you your wanted attention since. So today, I'm gonna give you my fullest attention and address to you."

The netizen, who later identified herself as a girl, made multiple comments about Xixi's weight and even suggested she looked pregnant.

"As a girl, I want half your weight, twice your confidence, and the same amount of your b**bies," she wrote. "Did not know they made high heels to support the weight of an elephant. Maximum pressure on the chopstick."

Taking it in stride, Xixi wrote: "You're definitely targeting me on my size but I'm not hating you on that, I've mentioned since day one that I can't stop anyone from targeting on my size since being fat/plus size is a fact and I can't hide or change that in a short period of time, you are definitely free to have your own opinions on things I post."

An anonymous netizen repeatedly slid into Xixi's DMs, making comments about her body and physique. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/XiXi

Acknowledging her physique, Xixi emphasised that she has never encouraged nor said it was okay to be overweight or obese and understands it's not healthy.

In fact, the AGGA actress has been making effort to lose weight and keep fit.

"As a plus-size girl, I've never encouraged anyone to be big/fat or said that it's okay to be overweight/obese. In fact, I know it's definitely not healthy and can lead to many health risks in the future (we're like a ticking time bomb)," said Xixi.

She added: "I've been exercising and definitely trying to cut down on my weight because I do agree with you that being healthy is definitely the key and also the most important thing in life.

"I'm doing this for myself and not for anyone else and definitely not to 'match' my standards with my other half (or even my friends) because everyone is unique and everyone/anyone deserves to be loved no matter how you look. Love has no boundaries and everyone is unique in their own way."

This isn't the 34-year-old actress' first time responding to comments about her weight.

In the first AGGA movie, director Jack Neo also came under fire for Xixi's character, Yuan Yuanyuan, which sparked debate about whether it was considered as fat-shaming.

Aside from bodyshaming Xixi, the netizen also mentioned the actress' co-star Glenn Yong and their friendship.

"Chinese say toad wishing to eat swan meat. Not saying that you can never reach the standard of Glenn. But if you really ever want to be with him, do yourself a favour and start a weight loss programme," she wrote.

"It is only fair that you look good and want your partner to look equally good. Don't come and tell me it is impossible or I am fat-shaming," she added.

Xixi Lim responds to rude comments about her body. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/XiXi

In a previous interview with AsiaOne, Xixi and Glenn shared that dating rumours about them started after their appearance on a web show together.

"People [made] TikTok edits of us and there are over a million views, it's quite crazy, it blew out of proportion. We were super shocked," said Glenn.

"Even if I were to go out with another guy, [people] will take a photo of me and ask, 'How come you're not with Glenn?' But it's my privacy, I'm just spending time with my friend!" added Xixi.

estherlam@asiaone.com