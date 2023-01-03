Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc debuts on Disney+ Jan 8

Anime fever is running hot, and to kick things off is the highly anticipated debut of Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc. The TV anime adaption of Ken Wakui's popular manga returns to Disney+ on Jan 8.

In this sequel, viewers follow former bad boy Takemichi as he uses his accidentally acquired powers to go back in time and save his high school girlfriend from being murdered by the Tokyo Manji gang. In doing so, he unwittingly changes the destinies of those around him.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc is directed by Koichi Hatsumi, produced by Lidenfilms, and features veteran voice actor Tomokazu Sugita, and popular singer and voice actor Mikako Komatsu as characters Taiju Shiba and Yuzuha Shiba.

Meanwhile, Yuuki Shin returns as Takemichi, Masaya Fukunishi voices Ken, Yuu Hayashi is Manjirou, Masaaki Mizunaka is Keisuke, Shunichi Toki is Kazutora, Takuya Eguchi is Shuuji, Yukihiro Nozuyama is Ryouhei and Subaru Kimura voices Haruki.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc was first revealed at the Disney Content Showcase in November 2022. It is the latest anime title to join the extensive library of content available on Disney+. The first season debuted in April 2021 and aired for 24 episodes.

Stream Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc on Disney+ from Jan 8.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.