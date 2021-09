Tom Cruise films Top Gun, Mission: Impossible delayed amid Covid-19 wave

LOS ANGELES - Paramount Pictures has postponed the release of Tom Cruise films Top Gun: Maverick until May 2022 and Mission: Impossible 7 until September 2022, a spokesman for the ViacomCBS studio said on Wednesday (Sept 1), as Covid-19 infections rise.

The Top Gun sequel, which has been delayed multiple times during the pandemic, had been set to debut in theatres on Nov 19, just ahead of Thanksgiving, to kick off the holiday moviegoing season.

Top Gun will now debut on May 27, the date that Mission: Impossible 7 had been set to light up screens over next year's Memorial Day weekend. That forced a shift for Mission: Impossible 7, which was moved to Sept 30, 2022.

Movie studios have repeatedly shuffled their schedules as they try to gauge when crowds will return to cinemas.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has disrupted a hoped-for comeback.

Theatre chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld and Cinemark Holdings, are counting on blockbusters such as Top Gun to help lure audiences back.

The movie is a follow-up to the 1986 hit starring Cruise as an elite US Navy fighter pilot.

Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations, called Paramount's decision on Top Gun a "smart move."

"Paramount needs this to be a big worldwide hit. Global marketplace just isn't there yet," Bock wrote on Twitter.

Theatre operators hope other big-budget films will cling to their 2021 schedules. James Bond movie No Time To Die is currently set for release in cinemas on Oct 8, and studio MGM has insisted that date will stick.

Other upcoming films include Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage in October, Marvel's Eternals in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.