Tom Cruise lands helicopter in family’s garden, offers them a ride

Tom Cruise gave a free helicopter ride to a family in Warwickshire after landing in their garden.

The 59-year-old actor - who is currently in England shooting the latest Mission: Impossible film - was forced to land his helicopter in Alison Webb's garden because the nearby airport was shut.

Alison was told that her field was needed for an unnamed "VIP who was running late" and she was happy to help.

She shared: "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He basically arrived and got out and it was like 'Wow'."

The Hollywood star subsequently posed for photographs and gave a free helicopter ride to Alison's kids.

She told the BBC: "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much.

"Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter."

Alison admitted the whole incident was "surreal" and she's still struggling to believe what happened.

She said: "It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still can't believe it happened."

Tom has been in the UK for months and earlier in the summer, he celebrated his 59th birthday by watching England at Euro 2020.

The movie star marked his big day with a party at his home in Biggin Hill, south-east England, where Tom and his friends sat down to watch the Three Lions defeat Ukraine.

A source said at the time: "He’s American but he has spent so much time here and has English heritage.

"Tom has only recently moved to this new home, which feels like it’s practically in the countryside. He sees it as his rural bolt-hole, away from the hustle and bustle of London where he had been before."