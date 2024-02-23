Tom Cruise lands starring role in The Revenant director's latest project

Tom Cruise is teaming up with The Revenant director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

The actor has landed a starring role in Inarritu's new project which will be his first English language movie in nearly a decade with The Hollywood Reporter stating Cruise is officially onboard with Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment in talks to take the film on.

It will mark Inarritu's first foray back into English language movies since The Revenant — his triple Oscar-winning 2015 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy.

Inarritu will direct and produce the new movie after co-writing the script last year with Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris — the team he worked with on 2014's Birdman — as well as Sabina Berman.

However, plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Inarritu's 2014 film Birdman won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director while its star Michael Keaton was nominated for the Best Actor gong.

His follow-up The Revenant was also a huge success at the Oscars, winning Inarritu his second Best Director accolade as well as a Best Actor gong for DiCaprio and another prize for cinematography.

Cruise has previously been nominated for three Oscars but has failed to score a win. The Hollywood Reporter suggests the actor is "eager to work with auteurs" after spending most of the last decade focusing on his big-budget Mission: Impossible franchise as well as action sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

He is currently working on his eighth Mission: Impossible film — the follow-up to 2023's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — as well as a currently untitled project with director Doug Liman which is said to be set in space.

Inarritu's last release was Spanish-language Netflix drama Bardo which hit the streaming service in 2022.

