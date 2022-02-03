Tom Cruise teases new Top Gun: Maverick footage in NFL game promo

Superbowl Sunday isn't until February, but that doesn't mean the hype and celebrity-infused commercials can't be early. Ahead of the 2022 AFC Finals, CBS Sports and Tom Cruise teamed up to release a new clip teasing Top Gun: Maverick.

The 59-year-old actor was hyping up the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though more of an advertisement for the AFC game than the highly-anticipated sequel, the two-minute clip is still intercut with plenty of the signature action-packed and aerial shots that defined the original 1986 film.

While it is not included explicitly in the clip, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro as new recruits at the Naval school where Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell once trained. In the movie, he returns to become an instructor.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/CBS Sports HQ

Also joining the cast are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez. Anthony Edwards, whose character Nick "Goose" Bradshaw was killed during a training exercise in the first film, is returning too.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theatres on May 27, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.