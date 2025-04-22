Tom Hanks has started working on Toy Story 5.

The 68-year-old actor has voiced the role of toy cowboy Woody in the Disney Pixar animation franchise since the first film was released in 1995, and took to social media late on Sunday evening to reveal that he had been back in the studio so he could commence recording on the upcoming instalment.

Alongside a picture of all five fingers splayed out by a microphone, he wrote on Instagram: "First day of work on a certain Story Number 5! Need a hint? Disney. Studio B."

His post comes just months after his co-star Tim Allen, who will be reprising his voice role as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film, now spilled that the plot will see Buzz trying to get his love interest Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) out of "big trouble".

During an appearance on Good Morning America, he said: "I've already begun, I'm in the third act now. It's remarkable what they've done... with Pixar they didn't say I couldn't say anything but... I wish I could.

"There's a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie's got a big trouble, she needs help, so it's a really cool thing."

Toy Story 5 is expected to follow the gang as they are forced to compete against technology for their child's playtime.

Previously, Allen said that Toy Story 5 had a "brilliant script" and insisted the upcoming sequel was not "about the money".

Speaking to Collider towards the end of last year, he shared: "I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago. It's really, really weird to get back in it.

"It's a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these [films]? I don't really believe it's about the money. I'm sure they want it to be a success, but that's not why they did it.

"Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn't have done it and they wouldn't have called me and Tom. It's really clever."

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February 2023 that there would be a fifth movie but did not give any details.

However, in November 2023, Allen revealed he and Hanks had both been approached about reprising their roles and it was later confirmed that a release date of 19 June 2026 had been set.

