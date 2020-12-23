Tom Hanks would happily get the coronavirus vaccine publicly to show it's safe

Tom Hanks was diagnosed with the virus while in Australia earlier this year, and the 64-year-old actor is open to getting the vaccine publicly in order to disprove any doubts about it.

Asked if he'd be willing to document his vaccine experience, Tom said on the Today show: "Oh, yeah, sure."

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they had tested positive for the virus in March.

Although they experienced some "tough" days as they battled the illness, Tom's focus was always on ensuring he didn't pass it to anyone else.

He said: "I think that was much more important, as the second half of the Covid-19 formula, was that we didn't give it to anybody.

"Locking down, we'd wear masks and we still do, not just so that we don't catch it but that you don't give it to somebody."

In March, Tom took to Instagram to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"