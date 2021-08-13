Tom Hardy wants Venom to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man in MCU movie

As one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, Eddie Brock, together with his alien symbiote, serve as a pitch-black shadow to Spidey’s shining heroics in the form of Venom.

But in the present MCU continuity, we’ve not had the chance for both characters to face off against each other.

PHOTO: Marvel Cinematic Universe

And like most fans of the characters, Tom Hardy, who plays Venom, hopes that his character will get the chance to tussle against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Murmurs of the characters meeting have been heard over the years. Now, Hardy is throwing his hat into the ring.

PHOTO: Marvel Cinematic Universe

The challenge, however, is that there is ‘a large canyon to leap’, as Hardy puts it, before this crossover can happen. This is due to the rights of the characters belonging to different studios – Sony and Marvel.

There does seem to be some kind of plan to connect the characters afoot though.

PHOTO: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hardy himself ‘would do anything to make [the crossover] happen’. After all, the last time we got to see live symbiote-on-Spidey action was in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007. And in that film, Venom had to vie with Green Goblin and Sandman for Spidey’s attention.

We don’t know when or how the crossover will happen, given that the characters belong to different cinematic universes, but we wait in eager anticipation.

And who knows? Maybe one day Carnage can join in on the fun too.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.