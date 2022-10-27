Tom Hiddleston now a dad: Reports

Tom Hiddleston has reportedly become a father for the first time.

The Loki star's fiancee Zawe Ashton is said to have given birth recently, but no further details such as the tot's gender and birth date

A source told Us Weekly: "Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy.

"They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren't sleeping much but are thrilled."

Zawe debuted a blossoming baby bump at the premiere of her movie Mr Malcom's List in New York City in June.

The 38-year-old actress also confirmed the couple's baby news in an event. The bump's debut came just weeks after Tom confirmed their engagement.