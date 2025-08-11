Tom Holland admits putting on his Spider-Man suit 'feels different this time'

Tom Holland has admitted putting on his Spider-Man suit "feels different this time".

The 29-year-old actor is set to appear in his fourth Spider-Man movie — Spider-Man: Brand New Day — which started filming in Glasgow. Scotland earlier this month and Tom has confessed he's feeling really positive about the shoot so far.

In a video posted on social media, he explained: "I feel good, man. It's day one, my fourth ever day one on Spider-Man.

"You know, it's funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them."

He added: "We've got some familiar faces on set. I'm just gonna do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

The movie star previously explained he was looking forward to being able to shoot the new movie on location because the previous instalment was mostly filmed on sound stages because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told Flip Your Wig: "I'm obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid.

"We shot the entire film on stages. Now we're really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we're starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together ...

"It's gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again. It's been such a long time that I've done it that it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we're putting together."

