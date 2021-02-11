Tom Holland angered his mother sending her a clip from his film Cherry

Tom Holland angered his mother by sending her a clip from Cherry.

The 24-year-old actor plays the titular role in the upcoming film as a PTSD-stricken drug addict, and he sent a gruelling scene to his mother Nicola Frost who was unimpressed.

Tom said: "Biggest mistake ever. I was like, 'This is how my day's going', and she was furious with me.

"I guess I wasn't thinking right, and I was like, 'Do you know who would really like to see this? My mum.' In hindsight, it was a really stupid thing to have done."

The Spider-Man star continued: "I think when my mum goes to see my films in particular, the thing she likes the most are the moments she goes, 'Oh, that's my little boy.' But in this film there's nothing like that."

Tom explained that he always seeks Nicola and father Dominic Holland's approval on his project and revealed that they eventually embraced Cherry.

He told Esquire magazine: "They were able to enjoy it as a movie and not a biopic of their son doing heroin. They are really proud, and they really liked it.

"If I seek anyone's approval, it would be my parents. That would be the highest level of achievement."

Tom admits that he is reluctant to express his political opinions but appreciates that he can do "so much good" with his platform.

He said: "I think I can do so much good in the world by talking about things that I understand and I know. And I'm not going to pretend I'm a politician.

"I sometimes think that a 24-year-old kid shouldn't be telling people how to live their lives or how to be politically if they don't themselves understand massively what is going on in the world."