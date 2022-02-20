Tom Holland did some shifts as bartender in London before getting kicked out

Tom Holland went to mixology school to prepare for his role of Nathan Drake, a bartender who partners up with Victor 'Sully' Sullivan — played by Mark Walberg — to find both treasure and a long-lost family member in Uncharted.

While appearing on Pop Culture Spotlight on SiriusXM, The 25-year-old star told host Jessica Shaw: "One of my favourite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go.

"So, I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie."

However, punters at the bar were quick to identify the Spider Man: No Way Home star and "after word got out", causing chaos, Tom's real identity was discovered and he was asked to leave.

Tom said: "As word spread around town and people started figuring out that 'apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out. And then eventually I sort of got kicked out.

"I have been back to the bar, but it's a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I've been giving them a lot of press though. So, they just shut up and let me back."

This was despite going "undercover" with formal wear and everything.

Tom said: "I had to have a white tuxedo and everything. I would go in there and take the bartender's clothes and be in there undercover. It was fun. I enjoyed myself."