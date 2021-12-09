Tom Holland emotional about potentially saying farewell to Spider-Man

Tom Holland is "emotional" about potentially saying farewell to Spider-Man.

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark the end of the latest trilogy for the web-slinging superhero and Tom admits he is uncertain whether he and co-stars Zendaya (who is also his girlfriend) and Jacob Batalan will be returning to their roles.

Tom, 25, told The Sun newspaper: "This is the end of the trilogy and it's very emotional for the three of us.

"We started working together when we were 19-years-old, we became fast friends and have grown up together and become a family outside of the Spider-Man universe so it's kind of unclear as to what the future holds. To potentially walk away from the character is emotional."

The star added: "Spider-Man will live on forever in me."

Despite Tom's uncertainty, producer Amy Pascal confirmed last week that Tom will return as the legendary superhero for a further three movies.

She said: "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie."

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of … we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our Marvel Cinematic Universe movies."

Tom admits that he is facing burnout due to the demands of the fame that comes with playing Spider-Man and he believes that being a "nice person" has counted against him at times in the industry.

He said: "Since I got cast as Spider-Man, I haven't really taken a break. Sometimes I see people trying to take advantage of me because I'm a nice person."

"Let me tell you, when you're a 19-year-old kid, they really do take advantage of you. You don't know any better. Now I look back and go, 'Wow, I wish someone had told me that I could say no.'"