Tom Holland instrumental in keeping Spider-Man in MCU

Tom Holland was instrumental in ensuring Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In August, it was revealed that the superhero would be leaving the MCU after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement over the future of the franchise but late last month, it was announced that the two companies have managed to work out a deal, which will see Kevin Feige produce one more Spider-Man movie, while the character will also appear in a future Marvel film.

And according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23-year-old actor - who has portrayed the web slinger in five movies since 2016 - used his role in Sony's upcoming movie Uncharted as leverage to convince Sony chairman Tom Rothman to reopen talks with Disney, and also reached out to the latter company's CEO Bob Iger to stress how upset fans were over the news of the split.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently declared himself "thrilled" that the agreement had been reached.