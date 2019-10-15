Tom Holland opens up on 'stressful' time as Spider-Man

PHOTO: Instagram/tomholland2013
Bang

Tom Holland admits Spider-Man's temporary split from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was the "most stressful time" of his life.

It was confirmed last month the web-slinging superhero would remain in the MCU after Disney-owned Marvel and Sony Pictures agreed on a new deal to allow Spider-Man to continue to be in the Marvel blockbusters, despite the rights of the character to the rival studio.

In an appearance at Comic Con Midwest, Tom had been telling an audience that the build up to his drag performance of Rihanna's Umbrella on TV series Lip Sync Battle was the most stressful time of his life before changing his mind to the recent dramas over his big screen alter ego.

He said: "Well... maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened, that was a bit of a stressful week.

"I'm sure there's some contractual obligation where I can't say anything about anything, so I'm just going to keep my mouth shut."

In August, it was announced that Spider-Man was to leave the MCU after the two companies couldn't agree on a new arrangement which would allow the character to appear in both Marvel Studios films and Sony Pictures projects in exchange for a share of the profits between both studios.

Sony Pictures bought the film rights to the iconic Marvel Comics character - who was co-created by the late Stan Lee and writer/artist Steve Ditko in 1962 - in 1999 but in 2015 made a deal with Disney, who own Marvel, to allow Peter Parker and his wall-crawling alter ego to appear in the MCU, resulting in him featuring in five films, including blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and most recently Spider-Man: Far From Home.

After a fresh deal was reached that was satisfactory for both parties, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement: "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it.

"Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

