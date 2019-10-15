Tom Holland opens up on 'stressful' time as Spider-Man

Tom Holland admits Spider-Man's temporary split from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was the "most stressful time" of his life.

It was confirmed last month the web-slinging superhero would remain in the MCU after Disney-owned Marvel and Sony Pictures agreed on a new deal to allow Spider-Man to continue to be in the Marvel blockbusters, despite the rights of the character to the rival studio.

In an appearance at Comic Con Midwest, Tom had been telling an audience that the build up to his drag performance of Rihanna's Umbrella on TV series Lip Sync Battle was the most stressful time of his life before changing his mind to the recent dramas over his big screen alter ego.

He said: "Well... maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened, that was a bit of a stressful week.

"I'm sure there's some contractual obligation where I can't say anything about anything, so I'm just going to keep my mouth shut."