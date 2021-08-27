Tom Holland says fans ‘have no idea what else is to come’ from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland insists fans have "no idea what else is to come" from the Spider-Man franchise.

The 25-year-old actor plays the iconic superhero in the money-spinning film series, and he took to Instagram to tease details of Spider-Man: No Way Home after fans got a first glimpse of the trailer.

Tom — who stars in the much-anticipated film alongside Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch — said in a video on his Instagram Story: "I’ve been flying for the last ten hours, so I actually didn’t post the trailer, my brother Harry did.

"So I haven’t been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is... I’ve [just now] turned my phone on, and my phone has gone mental. The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting.

"Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what else is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys ... it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting.

"I love you all, thank you for the support, and enjoy the trailer."

The teaser for the film was released during CinemaCon and showed Spider-Man coming face-to-face with Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Tom shot to worldwide fame after being cast as Spider-Man, but he previously admitted he likes to keep a low profile when he's not working.

The actor — who has more than 46 million followers on Instagram — shared: "When I am not on the press tour or doing red carpet, I live the most normal and regular life ever. I have done a good job, at kind of, keeping out of the spotlight when it is possible."