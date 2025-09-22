Tom Holland suffers mild concussion after accident on set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion following an accident on the UK set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported the 29-year-old actor "cracked his head after suffering a fall on set at Leavesden Studios in Watford", Northwest London, on Friday (Sept 19).

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun newspaper: "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

The Daily Mail reported Tom's 58-year-old dad Dominic — who attended a charity dinner in Mayfair, London — saying the actor would be away from filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day "for a while".

The Sun also stated a "woman, thought to be a stunt double", was also driven to hospital by ambulance.

Tom — who plays the titular superhero character — will take a break from filming for "several days", The Hollywood Reporter claimed.

The publication also reported that bosses at Sony — which is co-producing the £150 million (S$259 million) movie with Marvel Studios — will "meet on Monday to decide how to move forward with the production".

Spider-Man: Brand New Day — which is slated to hit screens on July 31, 2026 — will see the superhero become a "proper Spider-Man".

Speaking at a roundtable interview for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, 52, said: "I think there's a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories, him being a proper Spider-Man.

"Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with — for lack of better terms — street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

Kevin added: "So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we've never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic.

"That great cover... I don't want to say too much, but Destin — I will say too much — Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon.

"And he's got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool."

Tom has teased that Spider-Man: Brand New Day — which will see the return of his fiancee Zendaya, 29, as Michelle 'MJ' Jones-Watson, and Jacob Batalon, 28, as Ned Leeds — would feel like a "breath of fresh air", like his original 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He told Flip Your Wig: "It's gonna feel like making [Spider-Man: Homecoming] again. It's been such a long time that I've done it that it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air.

"And I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we're putting together."

