Tom Holland taking a year off work

Tom Holland is taking a year off work.

The 27-year-old actor served as a producer and starred in the psychological thriller The Crowded Room but admitted that the project was so intense that he now has to take an extended break out of the spotlight.

He told US TV show Extra: "I love the learning curve of becoming a producer. I'm no stranger to hard work. I've always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me."

"There did come a time where I was sort of like, 'I need to have a break.' I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

The Spider-Man star - who started his career as a child actor when he took on the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in London's West End - went on to explain that during his time away from the world of film, he has just been enjoying spending time with family and indulging in leisure activities such as golf.

He said: "I've done a little bit of travelling, I had an amazing time. I've been seeing my family. I've been seeing my friends. I've been playing golf. I've been, you know, going to the garden centre and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff."

"I've just been trying to be, you know, a regular bloke from Kingston and just relax. I don't think [a new Spiderman] will come any time soon, but there is definitely a possibility!"

