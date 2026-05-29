Tom Holland wants to help set up next chapter of Spider-Man

Tom Holland wants to help set up the "next chapter" of Spider-Man.

The 29-year-old actor first played the web-slinging superhero and his alter ego Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and has his fourth Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day, on the way this summer, but he's now thinking ahead to his future with the franchise.

Tom doesn't know where the focus will shift to next, but he hopes his character can have a significant impact on the next generation in the way Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man was a father figure to him.

He told Empire magazine: "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don't know.

"But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

Tom was proud to have more creative involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day than on previous films in the series.

He said: "This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers' room.

"[Me and the producers would] meet once every two weeks to pitch ideas and discuss our ambitions and what we wanted to try and do."

Tom's plot pitch of Spider-Puberty has also made its way into the story with Peter's powers shifting, albeit not quite in the way he first envisaged.

He said: "My pitch when I came to the table with it was called 'Spider-Puberty.

"What happens if Peter Parker is losing control and things are changing?

"'Spider-Puberty' was my tagline pitch to the studio — which was immediately shot down. But they liked the kernel of the idea and it grew into what we have in the movie now."

Last month, the actor revealed he was working on ways to "add more humour" to the movie during reshoots.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Tom shared: "I can positively say that the stuff we're doing, we don't need.

"The movie works and sings as it is. We're just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas.

"We're finding some ways to add a little bit more humour. We're layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff."

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