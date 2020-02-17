Tomb Raider sequel reportedly based on both Rise and Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander will be returning once again as Lara Croft for the sequel to the 2018 Tomb Raider movie, with Ben Wheatley on board as director.

Though where the 2018 film had drawn inspiration from the 2013 Tomb Raider video game with elements of Rise of the Tomb Raider mixed in, it seems the sequel will be based on both Rise and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

This report came via Geekvibesnation who also added that principal photography for the film is scheduled to start in March 2020. Filming will take place across a number of countries including England and South Africa, and the film will also be including more supernatural elements that fans of the games should be familiar with.

Though, while Geekvibesnation does claim to have a reputable source, none of what they have reported have been verified and are currently still rumours so take what you've read with a pinch of salt.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider follows Lara Croft as she journeys through dense tropical regions of America battling the paramilitary organisation Trinity as she searches for the legendary lost city of Paititi to prevent a Mayan apocalypse from being unleashed on the world.

The Tomb Raider sequel is slated to release in theatres on 21 March 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.