Toni Collette thanks Taylor Swift for bringing 'endless joy and inspiration'

Toni Collette has thanked Taylor Swift for bringing "endless joy and inspiration".

The 50-year-old actress was in the audience when the singer brought her Eras Tour to Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday (July 1) and thanked the 33-year-old popstar for an incredible evening, heaping praise on her.

Toni shared photos and videos from the show and wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @taylorswift for the most incredible night last night!!

"Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.

"It's bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We'll never forget it. Brava lady! #sheisher #erastour [sic]"

The actress — who has a 15-year-old daughter Sage and 12-year-old son Arlo with estranged husband David Galafassi — then shared a second post, in which she praised Taylor and fellow singer Billie Eilish for being great role models to young people.

She wrote: "Just a few more. Can't help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful.

"Here is a quick story… in an English class at school my daughter's teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was in fact Taylor.

"Her musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I'm so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to.

"What great songwriters, musicians and decent, hard working creative women they are."

Toni's praise for Taylor comes after Keke Palmer also recently complimented the singer's songwriting skills.

On her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the actress said: "Taylor Swift. She has done it, baby. She did it. When everybody counted her out, I mean, whether you listen to her music or not, mama is a skilled writer. Her pen is lethal, let's understand that. Her pen is lethal, honey."

